All Times EDT

Eastern Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Atlanta 2 0 0 6 4 2 New York 1 0 1 4 4 3 Montreal 1 0 1 4 4 3 Toronto FC 1 0 1 4 3 2 Columbus 1 0 1 4 2 1 D.C. United 1 1 0 3 3 3 Chicago 0 1 1 1 2 3 New England 0 1 1 1 2 3 Orlando City 0 1 1 1 1 2 Philadelphia 0 1 1 1 3 5 Cincinnati 0 2 0 0 3 5 Inter Miami CF 0 2 0 0 1 3 New York City FC 0 2 0 0 0 2

Western Conference

W L T Pts GF GA Sporting Kansas City 2 0 0 6 7 1 Minnesota United 2 0 0 6 8 3 Colorado 2 0 0 6 4 2 FC Dallas 1 0 1 4 4 2 Los Angeles FC 1 0 1 4 4 3 Seattle 1 0 1 4 3 2 Portland 1 1 0 3 2 3 Vancouver 1 1 0 3 2 3 Real Salt Lake 0 0 2 2 1 1 LA Galaxy 0 1 1 1 1 2 San Jose 0 1 1 1 4 7 Houston 0 1 1 1 1 5 Nashville SC 0 2 0 0 1 3

NOTE: Three points for victory, one point for tie.

Friday, April 3

New York City FC at D.C. United ppd.

Seattle at Nashville ppd.

Saturday, April 4

New York at Chicago ppd.

Montreal at Orlando City ppd.

Los Angeles FC at FC Dallas ppd.

Toronto FC at Columbus ppd.

Portland at Houston ppd.

Colorado at New England ppd.

San Jose at Minnesota ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Vancouver ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at LA Galaxy ppd.

Sunday, April 5

Philadelphia at Miami ppd.

Atlanta at Cincinnati ppd.

Saturday, April 11

Montreal at Philadelphia ppd.

Miami at Houston ppd.

D.C. United at San Jose ppd.

Orlando City at Columbus ppd.

Cincinnati at New England ppd.

New York at Toronto FC ppd.

LA Galaxy at Minnesota ppd.

Sporting Kansas City at Nashville ppd.

Colorado at Real Salt Lake ppd.

Los Angeles FC at Vancouver ppd.

FC Dallas at Portland ppd.

Sunday, April 12

Chicago at New York City FC ppd.

Wednesday, April 15

Toronto FC at D.C. United ppd.

Minnesota at Houston ppd.

San Jose at Colorado ppd.

Thursday, April 16

LA Galaxy at Philadelphia ppd.

Saturday, April 18

Houston at Montreal ppd.

New England at New York ppd.

LA Galaxy at Toronto FC ppd.

San Jose at Miami ppd.

Cincinnati at Orlando City ppd.

FC Dallas at Minnesota ppd.

D.C. United at Nashville ppd.

Colorado at Sporting Kansas City ppd.

Vancouver at Seattle ppd.

Real Salt Lake at Los Angeles FC ppd.

Sunday, April 19

Columbus at Chicago ppd.

New York City FC at Philadelphia ppd.

Portland at Atlanta ppd.