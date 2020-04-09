  1. Home
AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

By The Associated Press, Associated Press
2020/04/09 20:28
An Israeli man stands on his hands on an empty road during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel...
Laborers cover themselves with a plastic sheet in the rain as they wait for customers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rahmat G...
A woman is reflected on a bus station as she wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, in Tel Aviv, Israel, ...
An aerial view shows a closed amusement park and empty road due to the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, ...
Member of Hevra Kadisha, an organization which prepares bodies of deceased Jews for burial according to Jewish tradition, waits during a funeral of a ...
An ultra-Orthodox Jew crosses a mainly deserted street because of the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, ...
A man exercises on the empty Ramlet al-Baida public beach during a lockdown that was imposed by the government to help stem the spread of the coronavi...
Lebanese groom Mostafa Baydoun, 29, walks with his bride Miran, 25, as they celebrate their wedding alone along the waterfront promenade in Beirut, Le...
A couple sit at a waterfront promenade along the Mediterranean Sea, which is almost empty of residents during a lockdown that imposed by the governmen...
Police officers restrict a rickshaw driver defying the nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Friday, Marc...

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 2-8, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where the coronavirus has changed the course of daily lives.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic. Follow AP visual journalism:

