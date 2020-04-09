AP Week in Pictures, Middle East

Police officers restrict a rickshaw driver defying the nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Friday, Marc... Police officers restrict a rickshaw driver defying the nation-wide lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Hyderabad, Pakistan, Friday, March, 3, 2020. (Some mosques were allowed to remain open in Pakistan on Friday, the Muslim sabbath when adherents gather for weekly prayers, even as the coronavirus pandemic spread and much of the country had shut down. (AP Photo/Pervez Masih)

A couple sit at a waterfront promenade along the Mediterranean Sea, which is almost empty of residents during a lockdown that imposed by the governmen... A couple sit at a waterfront promenade along the Mediterranean Sea, which is almost empty of residents during a lockdown that imposed by the government to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Saturday, April 4, 2020. The virus causes mild or moderate symptoms for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness or death. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

Lebanese groom Mostafa Baydoun, 29, walks with his bride Miran, 25, as they celebrate their wedding alone along the waterfront promenade in Beirut, Le... Lebanese groom Mostafa Baydoun, 29, walks with his bride Miran, 25, as they celebrate their wedding alone along the waterfront promenade in Beirut, Lebanon, Monday, April 6, 2020. The government has imposed a curfew to help stem the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

A man exercises on the empty Ramlet al-Baida public beach during a lockdown that was imposed by the government to help stem the spread of the coronavi... A man exercises on the empty Ramlet al-Baida public beach during a lockdown that was imposed by the government to help stem the spread of the coronavirus, in Beirut, Lebanon, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Hussein Malla)

An ultra-Orthodox Jew crosses a mainly deserted street because of the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, ... An ultra-Orthodox Jew crosses a mainly deserted street because of the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Bnei Brak, Israel, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday a complete lockdown over the upcoming Passover feast to control the country's coronavirus outbreak, but offered citizens some hope by saying he expects to lift widespread restrictions after the week-long Jewish holiday. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Member of Hevra Kadisha, an organization which prepares bodies of deceased Jews for burial according to Jewish tradition, waits during a funeral of a ... Member of Hevra Kadisha, an organization which prepares bodies of deceased Jews for burial according to Jewish tradition, waits during a funeral of a Jewish man who died from coronavirus in the costal city of Ashkelon, Israel, Thursday, April 2, 2020. (AP Photo/Tsafrir Abayov)

An aerial view shows a closed amusement park and empty road due to the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, ... An aerial view shows a closed amusement park and empty road due to the government's measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Saturday, April 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

A woman is reflected on a bus station as she wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, in Tel Aviv, Israel, ... A woman is reflected on a bus station as she wears a protective face mask amid concerns over the country's coronavirus outbreak, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

Laborers cover themselves with a plastic sheet in the rain as they wait for customers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rahmat G... Laborers cover themselves with a plastic sheet in the rain as they wait for customers in Kabul, Afghanistan, Monday, April 6, 2020. (AP Photo/Rahmat Gul)

An Israeli man stands on his hands on an empty road during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel... An Israeli man stands on his hands on an empty road during a lockdown following government measures to help stop the spread of the coronavirus, in Tel Aviv, Israel, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced Monday a complete lockdown over the upcoming Passover holiday to control the country's virus outbreak, but offered citizens some hope by saying he expects to lift widespread restrictions after the week-long Jewish holiday of Passover. (AP Photo/Oded Balilty)

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between April 2-8, 2020.

This week’s selection includes scenes across the region, where the coronavirus has changed the course of daily lives.

The gallery was curated by AP Middle East Deputy News Director for Photography and Storytelling Dusan Vranic. Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com