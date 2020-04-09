HSINCHU, Taiwan, April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-FirstCall/ -- ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS), an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services ("OSAT"), today reported its unaudited consolidated revenue for the month of March 2020 and for the first quarter ended March 31, 2020. All U.S. dollar figures cited in this press release are based on the exchange rate of NT$30.25 to US$1.00 as of March 31, 2020.

Revenue for the first quarter of 2020 was NT$5,586.8 million or US$184.7 million, representing an increase of 0.3% from the fourth quarter of 2019, and an increase of 25.2% from the first quarter of 2019.

Revenue for the month of March 2020 was NT$1,966.8 million or US$65.0 million, an increase of 4.2% from February 2020 and an increase of 24.2% from March 2019.

The Company noted its first quarter 2020 revenue represents a five year record high. ChipMOS is benefitting from continued growth in its memory business, with DRAM and NOR flash demand driven by ongoing 5G network buildouts worldwide, along with increased demand from the gaming market, and higher demand in support of the increased number of people now required to work or attend school from home. ChipMOS continues to closely follow all guidelines and regulations provided by The Taiwan Centers for Disease Controls (CDC) and other regulatory agencies to ensure the health and safety of its employees, while maintaining the reliability and quality customers rely on ChipMOS for.

Consolidated Monthly Revenues (Unaudited)



March 2020 February 2020 March 2019 MoM Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 1,966.8 1,887.7 1,583.6 4.2% 24.2% Revenues (US$ million) 65.0 62.4 52.4 4.2% 24.2%

Consolidated Quarterly Revenues (Unaudited)



First Quarter 2020 Fourth Quarter 2019 First Quarter 2019 QoQ Change YoY Change Revenues (NT$ million) 5,586.8 5,571.5 4,462.0 0.3% 25.2% Revenues (US$ million) 184.7 184.2 147.5 0.3% 25.2%

About ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC.:

ChipMOS TECHNOLOGIES INC. ("ChipMOS" or the "Company") (Taiwan Stock Exchange: 8150 and NASDAQ: IMOS) (https://www.chipmos.com) is an industry leading provider of outsourced semiconductor assembly and test services. With advanced facilities in Hsinchu Science Park, Hsinchu Industrial Park and Southern Taiwan Science Park in Taiwan, ChipMOS provide assembly and test services to a broad range of customers, including leading fabless semiconductor companies, integrated device manufacturers and independent semiconductor foundries.

Forward-Looking Statements

