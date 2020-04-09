A federal policeman stands guard while people walk in a nearly empty street during a curfew to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. in central Ba... A federal policeman stands guard while people walk in a nearly empty street during a curfew to help fight the spread of the coronavirus. in central Baghdad, Iraq, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (AP Photo/Hadi Mizban)

FILE - In this July 29, 1998, file photo Linda Tripp meets with reporters outside federal court in Washington after her final appearance before a gran... FILE - In this July 29, 1998, file photo Linda Tripp meets with reporters outside federal court in Washington after her final appearance before a grand jury investigating an alleged affair between President Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky. Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations with White House intern Lewinsky led to the 1998 impeachment of Clinton, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at age 70 .(AP Photo/Khue Bui, File)

FILE - In this April 21, 1970 file photo, Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell uses a scale model during a televised news conference at the Manned Spacecraf... FILE - In this April 21, 1970 file photo, Apollo 13 commander Jim Lovell uses a scale model during a televised news conference at the Manned Spacecraft Center, Houston to explain how the crew managed to survive after the explosion that damaged the service module during their mission to the moon. At center is John Swigert, command module pilot, and at right is Fred Haise, lunar module pilot. (AP Photo)

FILE - In this March 15, 2020, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden prepares for a Democratic presidential primary debate with Sen. Bernie Sand... FILE - In this March 15, 2020, file photo, former Vice President Joe Biden prepares for a Democratic presidential primary debate with Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., at CNN Studios in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

1. STAGE IS SET FOR NOVEMBER A general election campaign between Donald Trump and Joe Biden will almost certainly be the most expensive and among the nastiest in U.S. history.

2. ‘HOUSTON, WE’VE HAD A PROBLEM HERE’ On the golden anniversary of the harrowing moonshot, Apollo 13’s astronauts recall NASA’s most successful failure when the mission was aborted by an oxygen tank rupture.

3. CLINTON IMPEACHMENT FIGURE DIES Linda Tripp, whose secretly recorded conversations exposed President Bill Clinton’s affair with White House intern Monica Lewinsky in 1998, dies at 70.

4. LEADERSHIP VACUUM PERSISTS IN IRAQ Iraq’s second prime minister-designate in just over a month withdraws his candidacy following political infighting.

5. IT WAS ‘JUST TIME’ New Bucs quarterback Tom Brady says on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show” that he has no hard feelings about coach Bill Belichick not making him a Patriot for life.