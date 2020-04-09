TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — China’s Ministry of Education (MOE) issued a press release on its website Thursday (April 9) banning Chinese students across the board from studying abroad in Taiwan for the rest of 2020.

The ban came two days after China's MOE blamed Taiwan in another press release for unilaterally shutting its border to Chinese students returning to the island to resume their studies. In the statement, China asked Taiwan to take responsibility and guarantee the Chinese students’ right to study.

The Tuesday release said that Taiwan banned Chinese residents from entering the island, despite universities reopening in late February and early March, inconveniencing many who only wished to continue with their degrees. It went on to accuse Taiwan of ignoring the protests of these Chinese students.

Taiwan has made it clear that Chinese nationals currently on the island can continue their studies as usual.