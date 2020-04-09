TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI) received a gold 2020 Edison Award in the Material Sciences & Engineering category with its innovative adhesive solution "Celluad".

This is the first gold that ITRI has ever received from the Edison Awards; the national institute previously won a bronze award for its bionic knobby magnetic beads manufacturing technology iKNOBEADS in March.

According to the ITRI, Celluad is a formaldehyde-free wood adhesive using an abandoned cellulose derivative as its main raw material and can be applied to plywood, flooring, and lumber core board. Unlike soy protein-based formaldehyde-free wood adhesives, Celluad is less expensive and avoids food-wasting.

Without a strong odor and suitable for long-term restoration, Celluad exhibits excellent adhesion and water-resistance. It can resist boiling water for four hours and has been adopted by manufacturing facilities to fabricate formaldehyde-free plywood, free of health hazards.

“ITRI has been developing innovations that tackle global challenges. Both winning technologies, iKNOBEADS and Celluad, have their leading edge in the market and are top-notch technologies to enhance human health and environmental sustainability," said Edwin Liu (劉文雄), President of the ITRI.

Initially established in 1987, the Edison Awards honors new products and service development across industrial materials, consumer goods, social innovation, and sustainability.