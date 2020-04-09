TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) took the high road on Thursday (April 9) by welcoming the World Health Organization (WHO) head to visit Taiwan, right after he accused the country's government of being complicit in alleged, unsubstantiated racial attacks.

During a press conference on Wednesday (April 8), WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom claimed that he had been assailed by racist attacks and death threats over the past three months. He said that some had called him a "negro" and he claimed, "Three months ago this attack came from Taiwan."

"And Taiwan, the Foreign Ministry also, they know the campaign. They didn't disassociate themselves," claimed Tedros. He went on to allege that Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) "even started criticizing me in the middle of all that insult and slur, but I didn't care. Three months."

On both her Twitter and Facebook pages, Tsai on Thursday opened by making it clear that "Taiwan opposes all forms of discrimination." Despite Tedros' unsubstantiated allegations and the continued exclusion of Taiwan from the WHO, Tsai then generously invited him to visit Taiwan to "experience for himself [to see] how committed the Taiwanese people are to engaging with the world & combating COVID-19."

She included an image in her tweet stating she "strongly protests" the allegations that Taiwan had somehow indicted the supposed racist attacks. Tsai then made the point that due to the country's constant exclusion from international organizations because of bullying from communist China, Taiwan is all too familiar with the feeling of being "discriminated against and isolated."

Tsai then wrote that if Tedros could "withstand pressure" from Beijing and visit Taiwan, he could see first-hand Taiwan's endeavors to battle the coronavirus. She then closed by saying that a glimpse from Taiwan's point of view would help him realize "the Taiwanese people are the true victims of unfair treatment."

On the official MOFA Twitter feed that same day, Taiwan's Foreign Minister Joseph Wu (吳釗燮) responded to Tedros' accusations by saying that he agreed there is no need to use the disease to score political points, but said that there was no evidence that Taiwan had orchestrated such attacks. Wu stated that Tedros' accusations were "baseless, without merit & further marginalizes the good work in which the WHO is engaged worldwide."