Taiwan reports just 1 new case of coronavirus

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) confirmed only one new case of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on Thursday (April 9), bringing the total to 380.

During his daily press conference on Thursday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed one new case of coronavirus, the lowest number seen in weeks. Chen said that the day's sole new case had contracted the disease while in Taiwan.

Chen said that case No. 380 was a male in his 20s who lived in the same dormitory as case No. 322 and is asymptomatic. After the 322nd case was confirmed, the 380th case was listed as a contact.

Because he had come in contact with a confirmed case, the man underwent home isolation beginning on March 30. On April 6, health department inspectors arranged for the man to be tested for the disease and he was diagnosed on April 9.

As authorities believe this could be the start of a cluster infection, 448 contacts have been identified, 24 of whom have been tested, including case No. 380, 20 have tested negative, and three are still awaiting results. The CECC is also investigating if either case had come in contact with any other people.

In addition, public areas where the two cases frequented, such as the campus and dormitory, have been disinfected by health units. All departments in the school have switched on online learning on April 6 and will continue to do so until April 17.

Out of Taiwan's 380 cases, 326 were imported from overseas, while 54 were domestic. Thus far, five persons have succumbed to the disease and 80 have been released from hospital isolation.