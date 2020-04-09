TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Despite the continuing spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, Taiwan had not yet reached the stage where city lockdowns were necessary, Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) said Thursday (April 9).

Countries and cities around the world have imposed various degrees of lockdowns to counter the spread, including nighttime curfews and other restrictions on the movements of citizens and the closure of businesses deemed non-essential.

Su described the lockdowns as “the simplest order” to suppress the spread of the coronavirus, but also noted they would result in “the most painful economic and social cost,” and therefore Taiwan had not yet reached the point where they were necessary, CNA reported.

The premier repeated his earlier assertions that he was not thinking at the moment of canceling the three-day May 1 holiday. He said he wanted to provide citizens with a daily life as normal as possible, with shopkeepers still able to run their business.

Taiwan had already made several difficult decisions, such as the ban on the export of masks, their rationing, and the increase in production, with each decision facing certain levels of criticism but being backed up by professional considerations, Su said.

He pointed out that across the world, 4 billion people were not allowed to move freely, 160 countries had shut schools down, and police had to use force to restrain citizens from going out. Taiwan’s exception had been achieved step by step, thanks to cooperation between central and local governments and to the efforts of the public, according to the premier.

On Thursday, Taiwan announced only one new coronavirus patient, the lowest daily increase since March 14, to reach a total of 380 cases, including five deaths.

