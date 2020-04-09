TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A hostess at a KTV bar in Taipei City has been confirmed to have the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) and was found to have continued to serve customers despite the fact that she was already experiencing symptoms.

On Wednesday (April 8), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that day's sole confirmed local case, No. 379, was a woman in her 30s who started developing a fever and runny nose over the Qingming holiday. On April 4, she sought medical treatment and tested positive for the disease on Wednesday.

Early on Thursday morning (April 9), Liberty Times reported that the woman was a hostess at a well-known KTV bar frequented by wealthy businessmen near Taipei City's red-light district. When the Department of Health personnel inspected the woman's place of employment on Wednesday night, they found it packed with hostesses and customers, reported ETtoday.

Upon being confirmed with the disease, the hostess claimed that she had not traveled during the holiday and had largely remained at home, other than occasionally visiting a nearby shopping center. However, people questioned at the KTV bar said that she had continued to work during the period she had been experiencing symptoms.

According to the report, the bar is connected to many agencies that manage hostesses in at least 10 other KTV bars in the city. The bar's management contacted the Taipei City government, emphasized its cooperation in epidemic prevention, and said it would suspend its business until April 22 or 23, reported CNA.

Deputy Mayor Huang Shan-shan (黃珊珊) on Thursday told reporters said that the bar should close down or at least temporarily cease operations for a period of time. Huang said that the focus of the investigation of the case is not on the nature of its business, but finding out the number of persons exposed due to the danger of transmission.