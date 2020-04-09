Residents walk along the Yangtze River on a ferry in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Streets in the city of 11 mi... Residents walk along the Yangtze River on a ferry in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Streets in the city of 11 million people were clogged with traffic and long lines formed at the airport, train and bus stations as thousands streamed out of the city to return to homes and jobs elsewhere. Yellow barriers that had blocked off some streets were gone, although the gates to residential compounds remained guarded. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Residents eat on the streets of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

A walks past a delivery man outside a gold jewelry shop on the streets of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Chinese youths record a dance routine on the streets of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

A woman walks her dog on the streets of Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Wednesday, April 8, 2020.

Workers assemble cars at the Dongfeng Honda Automobile Co., Ltd factory in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province on Wednesday, April 8, 2020. Wuhan is a major center for heavy industry, particularly autos, and while many major plants have restarted production after a major disruption due to the coronavirus, the small and midsize businesses that employ the most people are still hurting from both a lack of workers and demand. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A security officer wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of new coronavirus stands guard at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A medical worker from China's Jilin Province reacts as she prepares to return home at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A woman wearing a face mask to protect against the spread of coronavirus puts a poncho on a child at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Travelers wearing face masks and suits to protect against the spread of new coronavirus walk past people holding a celebratory banner at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Passengers wearing face masks and rain coats to protect against the spread of new coronavirus walk outside of Hankou train station after of the resumption of train services in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A worker directs travelers wearing face masks and suits to protect against the spread of new coronavirus at Wuhan Tianhe International Airport in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Passengers wearing face masks and raincoats to protect against the spread of new coronavirus sit outside of Hankou train station after of the resumption of train services in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

Passengers wearing face masks to protect against the spread of new coronavirus pass through security checks at Hankou train station after of the resumption of train services in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

A railway worker holds a sign reading "Hankou Station welcomes you!" as passengers board the first high-speed train to leave Hankou train station after the resumption of train services in Wuhan in central China's Hubei Province, Wednesday, April 8, 2020. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)

WUHAN, China (AP) — Some people couldn't wait to leave town. Others just wanted to get outside and feel free again. All of them wore face masks against the virus that had forced them to stay in their homes for more than two months.

Chinese authorities ended the lockdown of Wuhan on Wednesday, allowing people to move about and leave the city for the first time in 76 days.

Thousands boarded trains, planes and long-distance buses, finally able to return to their homes and jobs. Many had come to visit relatives during the Lunar New Year holiday in late January and were trapped when the coronavirus lockdown was announced with no advance warning.

The outbreak started in Wuhan, an industrial city of 11 million people on the Yangtze River. Authorities cut off and shut down the city in a desperate bid to stop the disease from spreading. It still killed more than 2,500 people in Wuhan, by far the highest death toll in China, and grew into a pandemic.

Once the lockdown was lifted, drivers took to the roads and people went to parks and public plazas. Residents who wanted to enter a building or board a train were still checked to see if they were running a fever, though. The fear has subsided but not gone away.