Magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolts N.E. Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 7:49 a.m. this morning (April 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 38.3 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 24.3 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County and Yilan County and a 2 in Nantou County, Taichung City, and New Taipei City. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Taipei City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County.

No injuries resulting from the quake were reported at the time of publication.