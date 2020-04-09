  1. Home
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake jolts N.E. Taiwan

Magnitude 4.8 temblor rattles Hualien, Taiwan early Thursday morning

  228
By Keoni Everington, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/09 09:35
CWB map of today's quake. 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattled northeastern Taiwan's Hualien County at 7:49 a.m. this morning (April 9), according to the Central Weather Bureau (CWB).

The epicenter of the temblor was located 38.3 kilometers northeast of Hualien County Hall at a focal depth of 24.3 kilometers, based on CWB data. Taiwan uses an intensity scale of 1 to 7, which gauges the degree to which a quake is felt at a specific location.

The quake’s intensity registered as a 3 in Hualien County and Yilan County and a 2 in Nantou County, Taichung City, and New Taipei City. A lesser intensity level of 1 was recorded in Taoyuan City, Hsinchu County, Taipei City, Miaoli County, Changhua County, and Yunlin County.

No injuries resulting from the quake were reported at the time of publication.
earthquake
quake
temblor

