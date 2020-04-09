BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)

Open High Low Settle Change May 2372 Down 20 May 2402 2412 2371 2379 Down 31 Jul 2356 Down 20 Jul 2390 2395 2360 2372 Down 20 Sep 2371 2378 2344 2356 Down 20 Dec 2342 2351 2312 2321 Down 26 Mar 2328 2329 2296 2303 Down 26 May 2318 2318 2298 2300 Down 25 Jul 2314 2314 2294 2296 Down 25 Sep 2310 2310 2292 2292 Down 25 Dec 2286 Down 25 Mar 2276 Down 25