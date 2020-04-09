BC-US--Cocoa, US

New York (AP) — Cocoa futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday: (10 metric tons; $ per ton)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Change
|May
|2372
|Down
|20
|May
|2402
|2412
|2371
|2379
|Down
|31
|Jul
|2356
|Down
|20
|Jul
|2390
|2395
|2360
|2372
|Down
|20
|Sep
|2371
|2378
|2344
|2356
|Down
|20
|Dec
|2342
|2351
|2312
|2321
|Down
|26
|Mar
|2328
|2329
|2296
|2303
|Down
|26
|May
|2318
|2318
|2298
|2300
|Down
|25
|Jul
|2314
|2314
|2294
|2296
|Down
|25
|Sep
|2310
|2310
|2292
|2292
|Down
|25
|Dec
|2286
|Down
|25
|Mar
|2276
|Down
|25