TORONTO (AP) — Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Wednesday he will attend a Cabinet meeting in person after spending weeks in self isolation at home following his wife's positive test for the new coronavirus.

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau announced on March 28 that she had recovered from the virus after two weeks in self-quarantine, but the prime minister continued to self isolate at home on the advice of health officials.

Trudeau said he will continue to work mostly from home by telephone, “as we are asking most Canadians to do.”

But he added, “There will be moments for strategic meetings or particular issues where I will go into he office for meetings, taking all proper precautions.”

Justin Trudeau has been giving daily news conferences outside his residence. His wife took their three children to the prime minister’s summer residence after she recovered.