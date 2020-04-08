TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi took to Facebook on Wednesday (April 7) to praise President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for her warm words on Twitter offering to stand together with Japan in the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus at a time when seven boroughs in Tokyo and Osaka have declared a state of emergency, the Liberty Times reported on Wednesday (April 8).

Tsai tweeted on Tuesday morning in Japanese and English to say “Let’s join hands to win this battle! Through cooperation between Japan and Taiwan, whether earthquakes or typhoons, we have overcome. Therefore, we can win again！We will meet again!”

Izumi thanked President Tsai for not forgetting to show concern for Taiwan's old neighbor during a time when her nation is also battling the pandemic.

“Each time Japan encountered hardship, whether earthquakes or typhoons, Japan has always received big support from Taiwan,” he wrote. “Many Japanese can’t wait for the pandemic to blow over so that they can visit Taiwan.”

With regard to Taiwan’s campaign to donate face masks to other countries in need, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association made clear that Japan has at this time not made any requests for help.