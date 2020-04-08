  1. Home
  2. Politics

Japanese representative praises Taiwan president's warm words for Japan

'Whether earthquakes or typhoons, Japan has always received big support from Taiwan': Izumi

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/08 20:40
(<a href="https://www.facebook.com/JiaoliuxiehuiTPEculture/posts/2841465109274497?__tn__=-R" target="_blank">Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Facebook</a> photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association Chief Representative Hiroyasu Izumi took to Facebook on Wednesday (April 7) to praise President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) for her warm words on Twitter offering to stand together with Japan in the fight against the Wuhan coronavirus at a time when seven boroughs in Tokyo and Osaka have declared a state of emergency, the Liberty Times reported on Wednesday (April 8).

Tsai tweeted on Tuesday morning in Japanese and English to say “Let’s join hands to win this battle! Through cooperation between Japan and Taiwan, whether earthquakes or typhoons, we have overcome. Therefore, we can win again！We will meet again!”

Izumi thanked President Tsai for not forgetting to show concern for Taiwan's old neighbor during a time when her nation is also battling the pandemic.

“Each time Japan encountered hardship, whether earthquakes or typhoons, Japan has always received big support from Taiwan,” he wrote. “Many Japanese can’t wait for the pandemic to blow over so that they can visit Taiwan.”

With regard to Taiwan’s campaign to donate face masks to other countries in need, the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association made clear that Japan has at this time not made any requests for help.
Wuhan coronavirus
Hiroyasu Izumi
Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association
Tsai Ing-wen

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan’s Foxconn to produce ventilators at Wisconsin plant
Taiwan’s Foxconn to produce ventilators at Wisconsin plant
2020/04/08 13:49
Trump threatens to defund WHO for being 'China-centric'
Trump threatens to defund WHO for being 'China-centric'
2020/04/08 12:58
Italy forced to buy back medical supplies it had donated to China
Italy forced to buy back medical supplies it had donated to China
2020/04/08 12:02
Taiwan vice president shares coronavirus response on BBC
Taiwan vice president shares coronavirus response on BBC
2020/04/08 10:47
Taiwan team discovers antibodies that can battle Wuhan coronavirus
Taiwan team discovers antibodies that can battle Wuhan coronavirus
2020/04/08 10:43