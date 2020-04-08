  1. Home
  2. Society

Taipei to reduce frequency of MRT trains during weekends

Passengers in Tamsui and at Taipei 101 will have to wait 9 minutes for train

By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/08 20:06
Passengers at a Taipei MRT station 

Passengers at a Taipei MRT station  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As fewer passengers travel by Taipei Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) due to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the frequency of trains on four lines will be reduced on weekends beginning Saturday (April 11).

The average daily number of passenger rides for March amounted to 1.2 million, a drop of about 36 percent from the 1.9 million recorded for the same month last year, the Taipei Rapid Transit Corporation (TRTC) said Wednesday (April 8).

As a result, the company will reduce services on four lines, with intervals between the trains becoming longer, CNA reported. The lines affected will be the Tamsui-Xinyi, Bannan, Songshan-Xindian and Zhonghe-Xinlu lines.

On weekends, passengers at popular stations such as Tamsui and Taipei 101 will now have to wait nine minutes for a train, with passengers at the outer ends of the Zhonghe-Xinlu Line even worse off, as they will have to wait nine and a half minutes. At Daqiaotou and Nanshijiao, trains will leave every five minutes.

Trains on the Tamsui-Xinyi Line between Beitou and Daan will run at four-and-a-half-minute intervals between the other trains, with the same formula for the Bannan Line. The Songshan-Xindian Line will see a train every eight minutes, with trains between Songshan and Taipower running at five-minute intervals.

TRTC will not apply the reduced frequencies on weekdays and on the Wenhu and Circular lines, CNA reported.
MRT
Taipei MRT
Tamsui Line
TRTC
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
Taipei 101

RELATED ARTICLES

Italy forced to buy back medical supplies it had donated to China
Italy forced to buy back medical supplies it had donated to China
2020/04/08 12:02
Taiwan vice president shares coronavirus response on BBC
Taiwan vice president shares coronavirus response on BBC
2020/04/08 10:47
Taiwan team discovers antibodies that can battle Wuhan coronavirus
Taiwan team discovers antibodies that can battle Wuhan coronavirus
2020/04/08 10:43
Taiwan MOE bars schools from using Zoom over security concerns
Taiwan MOE bars schools from using Zoom over security concerns
2020/04/08 09:52
Taiwan first in world to resume pro baseball amid pandemic
Taiwan first in world to resume pro baseball amid pandemic
2020/04/08 09:15