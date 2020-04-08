The Indian capital New Delhi during the coronavirus lockdown The Indian capital New Delhi during the coronavirus lockdown (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic expanded in India, Taiwan was considering sending a charter flight to the South Asian country to evacuate its citizens, reports said Wednesday (April 8).

Earlier this month, 17 Taiwanese nationals left India on board of Japanese charter flights to Tokyo, where they transferred to Taiwan-bound flights. However, India has reportedly been considering extending a 21-day lockdown as its number of coronavirus cases has reached more than 5,000, including more than 150 deaths.

The Taiwanese representative office in India has asked China Airlines (CAL) about the possibility of sending over a plane and has contacted Taiwanese citizens living in India and Bangladesh to learn about their wishes, the Liberty Times reported. They have been asked to reply by April 14 to say whether or not they wanted to leave.

The representative office in New Delhi said it would offer the necessary assistance to the travelers, though they would have to fund their trip to the Indian capital, as well as the plane ticket and any hotel costs, themselves, according to the Liberty Times report.

