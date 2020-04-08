Passengers wearing face masks and raincoats walk outside of Hankou train station after the resumption of train services in Wuhan, April 8. Passengers wearing face masks and raincoats walk outside of Hankou train station after the resumption of train services in Wuhan, April 8. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Chinese provinces and cities are keeping a wary eye on Wuhan visitors, with some places requiring coronavirus tests be conducted before granting the city's residents entry, as the 76-day lockdown of the outbreak’s epicenter was lifted on Wednesday (April 8).

An exodus of around 65,000 residents from the city of 11 million was expected on the first day of the reopening. People are allowed to leave the city only if they have installed a smartphone application indicating they are healthy and have not had recent contact with confirmed cases, according to the The Associated Press.

The outflow of Wuhan dwellers has sent jitters around other cities in China, with some implementing measures to check on the health of these visitors for fear of hidden COVID-19 carriers.

Beijing and Shenzhen are making it mandatory for everyone from Wuhan to have a double nucleic acid test for the coronavirus before and after their entry. Provinces including Zhejiang, Henan, and Hunan will also require a health certificate to prove those from the hardest-hit city are virus-free, reported CNA.

Shanghai, which reinstated closures on certain tourist attractions on March 29 amid revived virus fears, has adopted a less stringent policy for visitors from “particular regions” by encouraging them to have a coronavirus test. Chinese writer Wang Hao (汪浩), who lives in Taipei, warned Tuesday (April 7) in a Facebook post that train tickets from Wuhan to Shanghai are selling out for the coming days.

Shanghai, the Chinese city with the most adequate medical resources and sound urban management, according to Wang, should brace for an influx of Wuhan dwellers and a coronavirus threat more potent than during the Lunar New Year holiday.