TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan’s new face mask rationing measure takes effect tomorrow (April 9) which allows an adult to buy nine masks for every 14 days, Taipei Mayor Ko Wen-je (柯文哲) voiced his displeasure on Wednesday (April 8), saying it should be one per day.

According to a CNA report, Ko was asked by media for comment on the new face mask rationing policy before a meeting with borough chiefs.

The mayor stated that his ideal mask supply would be one mask per day, per person “because it is not like I don’t have to breathe on weekends and holidays.” People should be allowed to buy 28 masks for one month at a time, he said, adding that face mask vending machines are currently being tested.

In response, Central Epidemic Command Center head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) said that even though mask production was at a sufficient level, the government still had the responsibility to distribute them pragmatically and prevent mask demand from exceeding supply.

When asked about visitors crowding popular tourist attractions across Taiwan during the Tomb Sweeping Day holiday, Ko said it took about 15-20 days for a person infected with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) to be confirmed, so approximately two weeks is required to tell whether the unbridled vacationing had become a loophole in the government’s efforts to contain the virus outbreak.

If the government had to do it all over again, they should have put crowd control measures in place, or urged holiday-makers to at least wear masks if social distancing was hard to practice, the mayor was quoted as saying.