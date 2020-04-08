TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) head becomes something of a rock star in Taiwan for his exemplary handling of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, a Thai blogger on Saturday (April 6) posted a collage of photos of the minister holding a plethora of microphone colors.

Health minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) has become a household name as residents of Taiwan tune in to watch his daily 2 p.m. report on the latest number of coronavirus cases. A big increase in cases sends Taiwanese into a panic over a wider epidemic, while viewers rejoice when a lower count gives the impression that the outbreak could be waning.

On Saturday, a 41-year-old Thai blogger named Noon Sitthichokpun Tsreng, who lives in New Taipei City's Tamsui District, posted the collage in a post written in Thai on her Blogger page. In her post, Tsreng wrote that many Taiwanese netizens had been worried that sharing of the microphone among officials during the press conference could spread the virus.

However, netizens noticed that each official has their own microphone and Chen uses a different colored microphone cover each day, seeming to indicate that the CECC is cleaning the microphones and changing the covers to prevent transmission of the virus. Tsreng wrote that "Uncle Chen" was praised by netizens for not only managing the epidemic but also setting a good example for the public.

Tsreng noticed that Chen seems to have a penchant for yellow, while he tends to avoid red.



Chen using different colored microphones. (Noon Sitthichokpun Tsreng meme)