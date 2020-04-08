Social worker Rebekka Rauchhaus delivers goods in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The group that provides help to about 1,300 poor families ... Social worker Rebekka Rauchhaus delivers goods in Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 2, 2020. The group that provides help to about 1,300 poor families across Germany is now delivering food, hygiene products and children’s games to their doorstep during the coronavirus pandemic. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

Sara, left, and Kah say goodbye to a social worker of the Christian charity the Arche, or Ark, after receiving donated goods in the Hellersdorf suburb of Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Social worker Rebekka Rauchhaus of the Christian charity the Arche, or Ark, talks with Sara in the entrance of an apartment building in the Hellersdorf suburb of Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Pastor Bernd Siggelkow and social worker Sina Wollmann of the Christian charity the Arche, or Ark, carry bags of food, toys and hygiene products to an apartment in the Hellersdorf suburb in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Sali, center, receives a birthday present from social worker Rebekka Rauchhaus of the Christian charity the Arche, or Ark, while his mother Janet, right, stands beside him at the doorsteps of their apartment in the Hellersdorf suburb of Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Pastor Bernd Siggelkow, left, and social worker Sina Wollmann of the Christian charity the Arche, or Ark, deliver food, toys and hygiene products to Irina Khilsky, second from right, and her children Sofia, right, and Danylo in the Hellersdorf suburb of Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Pastor Bernd Siggelkow founder of the Christian charity the Arche, or Ark, carries bags with donated goods for poor families up the stairs of a center of the organization in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Schoolgirl Leyle listens to social worker Gina Figge of Christian charity the Arche, or Ark, during an online homework lesson in the Hellersdorf suburb of Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Social worker Gina Figge of Christian charity the Arche, or Ark, waves to schoolgirl Leyle during an online homework lesson in the Hellersdorf suburb of Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

Pastor Bernd Siggelkow, center right, founder of the Christian charity the Arche, or Ark, talks with his team during a morning briefing in Berlin, Germany, Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

Social worker Rebekka Rauchhaus of the Christian charity the Arche, or Ark, pulls a cart as she walks through the district Hellersdorf to deliver food, toys and hygiene products to poor families in the Hellersdorf suburb of Berlin, Germany, Thursday, April 2, 2020.

BERLIN (AP) — Poor families are particularly hard-hit by the coronavirus pandemic, even in rich countries like Germany.

Lockdowns are forcing children to stay inside often-cramped homes, amplifying tensions that already exist. Food bank closures mean families have to spend of their limited money on basic supplies and without access to social workers, instances of violence and abuse are easier to miss.

A small Christian charity that provides help to about 1,300 poor families across Germany is now delivering food, diapers, soap and children’s games to their doorstep.

Normally, children would be visiting one of the 27 centers run by the Arche, or Ark, where staff offer free lunches, tutoring and a sympathetic ear.

With social distancing measures in force, those centers have been shut down. Now staff are experiencing heartbreaking moments when they drop off aid packs at families’ homes, says spokesman Wolfgang Buescher.

Younger children struggle to understand that they can’t run out and embrace the charity staff they used to play with every day.

Those previously living on the poverty line are now struggling even more, said Buescher. The group estimates that without food banks and school lunches, families are now having to spend on average 250 euros ($275) more a month on essentials.

Staff are trying to provide one-to-one tutoring to older children using video chatting apps, to ensure they don’t fall too far behind on their school work.

But there’s a limit to how much help they can provide from a distance, when some families of nine are living in a 75 square-meter (800 square-foot) apartment.

“You can imagine what’s happening there,” said Buescher.

He accused the German government of ignoring the plight of poor families.

According to official figures, about 2 million children in Germany live in poverty. The child protection organization DKSB estimates the real number is more than twice that.

“Politicians aren’t interested in them,” said Buescher.

