TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In order to prevent the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), amusement parks will soon only be allowed to allow the number of visitors at any one time to reach 50 percent of their maximum capacity, the Ministry of Transportation said Wednesday (April 8).

Authorities were shocked by footage shot during the April 2-5 Tomb Sweeping Holiday showing dense crowds of tourists at some of the island’s major sights, including the beach resort of Kenting. Many people were seen completely disregarding government calls for “social distancing” and some were even not wearing masks.

As a result, calls have emerged for the cancelation of the upcoming May 1 holiday, though the government has for the time being said the three-day holiday still stands.

However, on Wednesday the Ministry of Transportation said it was mulling setting the maximum safety density of visitors for the 25 most popular amusement parks at 50 percent of their total capacity, CNA reported.

Similar restrictions would also apply to 42 popular scenic spots at 13 national scenic parks by for example only allowing 50 percent of parking spaces to be occupied while police would be asked to crack down on illegal parking in the neighborhood.

Entry and exit points would be limited in number in order to allow the authorities to manage the number of visitors, with the possibility of diverting tourists to other sites to avoid overcrowding, according to the CNA report.