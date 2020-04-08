TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A county councilor in central Taiwan chose his father over his government post when he felt his father's time was short, saying that family is a once in a lifetime matter.

Nantou County councilor Zhang Wei-hua (張維華) of the KMT tendered his resignation to the county council on April 1, which was effective immediately, CNA reported

Zhang said on Wednesday that many years ago he gave up his business in the U.S. so that he could be with his family, and now his father is almost 80 years old and has cancer and a chronic condition, which requires him to undergo kidney dialysis. The former councilor now sees fit to take the next step and take care of his father as best he can during this period.

"When faced with a situation where I was burning the candle at both ends, I chose to take care of my father,” Zhang said. “There will still be opportunities in the future after all, but we have our family only once in our lifetime.”

Zhang won reelection as a county councilor and was serving his second term when he quit.

Nantou County Council Secretary-General Chen Guo-zhong (陳國忠) said that Zhang tendered his resignation on April 1, and according to the Local Government Act, the resignation is effective as soon as the letter arrives at the council.

Chen said that Zhang’s resignation came as a big surprise to him, as the day before the councilor attended a public event with Nantou County Commissioner Lin Ming-chen (林明溱).

Chen added that it was the first time in his 24 years of serving the council that he came across such a special reason for resignation.