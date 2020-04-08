TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Bureau on Wednesday (April 8) extended a ban on Taiwanese tour groups traveling overseas and foreign tour groups entering the country by a month until May 31.

Due to the continuing spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic around the world, the bureau under the Ministry of Transportation decided to maintain its ban at least until the end of next month, CNA reported.

As the pandemic worsened, the number of passengers arriving in and leaving Taiwan fell drastically, with the country also banning foreigners from entering, except residency permit holders and certain other categories such as diplomats. On April 4, the number of passengers passing through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport fell below the 1,000-mark to the lowest level in its 41-year history.

The authorities’ main concern recently turned to domestic travelers, who were seen visiting 11 popular destinations in droves during the April 2-5 Tomb Sweeping Holiday. The government has so far not decided to cancel the May 1 three-day weekend.

As of Wednesday, Taiwan had confirmed 379 coronavirus cases, including five deaths. A total of 67 virus patients had been dismissed from hospital.

