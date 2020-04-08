  1. Home
  2. Travel & Cuisine

Taiwan extends ban on tour groups until May 31

Ban is valid for foreign tour groups wanting to enter Taiwan but also for Taiwanese groups heading overseas

  314
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/08 14:45
A deserted Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport 

A deserted Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Tourism Bureau on Wednesday (April 8) extended a ban on Taiwanese tour groups traveling overseas and foreign tour groups entering the country by a month until May 31.

Due to the continuing spread of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic around the world, the bureau under the Ministry of Transportation decided to maintain its ban at least until the end of next month, CNA reported.

As the pandemic worsened, the number of passengers arriving in and leaving Taiwan fell drastically, with the country also banning foreigners from entering, except residency permit holders and certain other categories such as diplomats. On April 4, the number of passengers passing through Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport fell below the 1,000-mark to the lowest level in its 41-year history.

The authorities’ main concern recently turned to domestic travelers, who were seen visiting 11 popular destinations in droves during the April 2-5 Tomb Sweeping Holiday. The government has so far not decided to cancel the May 1 three-day weekend.

As of Wednesday, Taiwan had confirmed 379 coronavirus cases, including five deaths. A total of 67 virus patients had been dismissed from hospital.
Wuhan coronavirus
coronavirus
Tourism Bureau
Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport
tour group

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwanese engineer is inventor of N95 respirator masks
Taiwanese engineer is inventor of N95 respirator masks
2020/04/07 17:57
Priest thanks Taiwanese for donating NT$120 million to aid Italy
Priest thanks Taiwanese for donating NT$120 million to aid Italy
2020/04/07 17:37
Without global medicine, there is no world economy
Without global medicine, there is no world economy
2020/04/07 17:07
Latest map of coronavirus cases in Taiwan
Latest map of coronavirus cases in Taiwan
2020/04/07 17:06
Taiwanese government fires back at China over WHO exclusion
Taiwanese government fires back at China over WHO exclusion
2020/04/07 15:59