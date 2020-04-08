TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) again confirmed only three new cases of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) on Wednesday (April 8), the same number reported the previous day.

During his daily press conference on Wednesday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, the same amount reported on Tuesday. Two of the new cases were imported, while one was domestic, all three were females.

The sole local case, No. 379, was a woman in her 30s who had no recent history of traveling abroad. Most of the woman's activities were centered in her home and surrounding area.

On April 4, she sought medical treatment for a fever and a runny nose. She underwent a test for the disease at a local hospital and was confirmed to have the virus on April 8.

A total of 21 persons are believed to have come in contact with the woman, including family members and medical workers. An investigation is underway as to how she contracted the disease.

As for the two imported cases, the 377th case was a woman in her 20s, while the 378th case was a woman in her 60s. The 377th case had been attending school in Spain and after arriving in Taiwan on March 22, she began an in-home quarantine.

On March 23, she developed a dry throat and diarrhea for which she took some medication on her own. When Centers for Disease Control (CDC) personnel came to check on her status, she said that she was experiencing a runny nose, nasal congestion, diarrhea, and chest and back pain.

The inspectors decided to arrange for a medical screening and she was confirmed to have the virus on April 8.

The 378th case had recently gone on a trip to visit relatives in Indonesia from Feb. 16 to March 29. Upon arrival in Taiwan on March 29, the woman began a 14-day quarantine in her home.

On April 1, she began to develop a cough. By April 4, she decided to seek medical treatment due to physical discomfort.

Doctors found that as she was suffering from shortness of breath, a fever, general fatigue, and pneumonia, they deemed that she should be hospitalized. The hospital tested the woman for COVID-19 on April 5 and she was officially diagnosed with the virus on April 8.

Since the outbreak began, Taiwan has seen 379 total cases of infection and five deaths, while 67 have been released from hospital isolation.