TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) death toll in the U.S. surpassed 12,000, President Donald Trump on Tuesday (April 7) blamed the World Health Organization for "calling it wrong" and threatened to defund it for being "China centric."

In a tweet tirade, Trump wrote that the WHO "really blew it," saying that despite the fact that it is heavily funded by the U.S., it has become "very China centric." Trump then stated that he will reassess continued funding of the WHO and said he had rejected the organization's advisory, on Feb. 3, that there was no need for widespread travel restrictions, instadthe policy of restricting passengers from China that went into effect Feb. 2.

As of early April, however, 430,000 passengers actually arrived in the U.S. on 279 flights since Dec. 31, when China first informed the WHO of Wuhan coronavirus cases, reported The New York Times. The paper cited passengers as saying that they had encountered uneven screening protocols during that period.

At a press briefing on Tuesday, Trump threatened to put a "powerful hold" on funding for the organization. He said that the WHO "could have called it much earlier," adding that "They call every shot wrong.'

Trump reiterated his previously stated stance on Twitter — that the WHO appears to be holding back information because of its ties to China: "And they had a lot of information early and they didn’t want to — they seemed to be very China centric," reported the Guardian.

However, when asked by a reporter if it was the right time to withhold funding from the WHO as the pandemic continues to rage, Trump backpedaled: "No, maybe not." He qualified his earlier threat by saying, "I'm not saying I'm going to do it, but we're going to look at it."

Trump said his administration is going to investigate the organization's dealings with China and observed that "Everything seems to be very biased toward China. That's not right."

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) on March 24 confirmed that it had warned the WHO about the human-to-human transmission of a new form of pneumonia in Wuhan on Dec. 31 of last year. The WHO responded to Taiwan by saying that it would transfer the information to experts for processing, but the organization later failed to publish the requested information on its internal website.

Two weeks later, the WHO issued a now-infamous tweet citing the Chinese government as claiming that there was "no clear evidence of human-to-human transmission of the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) identified in Wuhan, China." The WHO did not acknowledge human-to-human transmission until Jan. 24.