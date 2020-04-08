  1. Home
LINE launches food ordering and pick-up service in Taiwan

LINE SPOT enables Taiwanese to order to-go meals from 500 restaurants

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/08 14:21
Taiwanese can now order to-go meals via LINE SPOT. (LINE Taiwan photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — LINE Taiwan announced Tuesday (April 7) that it was adding a "food ordering and pick-up" service on its LINE SPOT feature to encourage citizens to order grab-and-go meals amidst the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Since the outbreak, the country's hospitality industry has suffered immensely as more Taiwanese have chosen to minimize excursions to hotels and restaurants, in fear of contracting the virus. Following the Central Epidemic Command Center's (CECC) implementation of social distancing measures on April 1, restaurants that remained open have seen an even steeper decline in customers.

To boost Taiwan's food industry while encouraging social distancing, LINE Taiwan said the new feature would allow Taiwanese to order meals online from 500 restaurants, including Thai Town (瓦城), Very Thai Noodles (大心新泰式麵食), and Fat Daddy Fried Chicken (胖老爹), as well as breakfast and beverage shops. It added that currently most restaurants were located in Taipei and New Taipei, but the company was planning to include more eateries in other parts of the country in the next few weeks, reported UDN.

The Tokyo-based company pointed out that users could access LINE SPOT directly from their LINE account without needing to download a new app. It also stated that all monetary transactions would be conducted online to avoid potential virus transmission.
LINE Taiwan
LINE SPOT
COVID-19
coronavirus
pandemic
restaurant
social distancing
Taiwan

