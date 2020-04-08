TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — In yet another disastrous diplomatic blunder, communist China is reportedly forcing Italy to pay for medical supplies it had previously donated to Beijing, as the European country struggles to cope with the deadly Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

When Italy began to be hammered by the coronavirus pandemic last month, Beijing on March 13 trumpeted a planeload of 30 tons of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) it was generously "donating" to the country. However, as has been the case with many of its other recent quasi charitable acts during a pandemic of its own making, news soon surfaced that Italy was actually made to foot the bill for the supplies.

To add insult to injury, the Spectator on Saturday (April 4) cited a senior official in the Trump administration as saying that the PPE had actually been donated by Italy to China earlier during the outbreak and that Beijing was forcing the country to buy back the same supplies. "Before the virus hit Europe, Italy sent tons of PPE to China to help China protect its own population," said the official.

Incredibly, the official added that China really is making Italy pay the tab for its own donated equipment: "China then has sent Italian PPE back to Italy — some of it, not even all of it … and charged them for it." As part of its massive propaganda blitz to change the narrative of its incompetent handling of the coronavirus outbreak, Chinese state-run mouthpieces use the verbs "supply" and "deliver" to give the impression that the communist regime is donating such badly needed supplies to Western countries, when they are in fact charging a high price.

In addition, many of the supplies China openly sells to other countries have been found to be defective and substandard. China has so far sold these defective kits to the Czech Republic, Spain, and the Philippines, while substandard Chinese surgical masks have been exported to the Netherlands.

The official pointed out that it was disingenuous for Beijing to claim to be helping Italy when it was a virus that originated from China that "infected all of us." He added that China has an obligation to help other countries because the coronavirus outbreak started in China and Beijing "did not give the information required to the rest of the world to plan accordingly."

The official told the magazine that China's coverup of the initial outbreak and its later downplaying of its infectiousness and spread greatly delayed the response by the U.S. "The disinformation that China has put out is crippling responses around the world. We were a month behind because the Chinese did not share information," said the official.

The source said that even now it is hard to decipher whether the information China is spewing out about the outbreak within its borders is "accurate and acceptable from an epidemiological standpoint." The official described the dearth of reliable data coming out of China as causing the U.S. to operate "with a hand tied behind our back."