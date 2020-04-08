TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kaohsiung Mayor and former presidential hopeful, Han Kuo-yu (韓國瑜), is facing a grassroots petition calling for a recall vote, which cleared a second major hurdle on Tuesday (April 7).

A high voter turn out is expected at polling stations in the end of June to determine whether Han will remain the city’s leader. If the petition ultimately fails, Han’s term will end in December 2022.

Kaohsiung City’s Election Commission convened on Tuesday (April 7) and confirmed 377,662 valid signatures for recall petition, significantly surpassing the required threshold of 230,000 signatures. Some 29,218 signatures have been labeled as invalid by the commission for various reasons.

The case has now been passed over to the Central Election Commission (CEC), which will have a final meeting on April 17 to decide whether the recall vote will take place. According to the law, the vote must be held within 60 days after the CEC reaches a decision.

Chen Kuan-jung (陳冠榮), one of the leading petitioners of the movement, said at the city’s election commission on Tuesday that nearly one fourth of Kaohsiung citizens had signed the petition to support the recall vote, which began last summer. He thanked the citizens for backing the recall and pledged to organize a voluntary medical group, to carry out preventive measures against the coronavirus during the vote.

Should the recall be passed, ballots cast in favor of removing Han must outnumber opposition votes. The total number should also surpass 25 percent of the eligible electorate in the city, or roughly 580,000 votes.

Han and the Kuomintang party have yet to comment on the issue.

Since losing to President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) in the January presidential election, the mayor has largely kept a low profile. However, he has refused to go down without a fight. He had his top aide Anne Wang (王淺秋) and lawyer Yeh Ching-yuan (葉慶元) file a lawsuit at the Taipei High Administrative Court on Wednesday morning (April 8), requesting the court halt the recall case.

Wang told the media that the recall petition had begun before Han assumed his mayoral duties for one year, which her team considers a violation of the law governing elections and recall cases.

Civil groups, however, have argued that the law does not regulate the start of recall actions in the first stage. They submitted the petition signatures on December 26, 2019, one day after Han passed his first-year mandate, and the case was accepted by the CEC.

The recall movement began taking shape last summer, after Han announced his bid for presidency which broke a promise he had made during his mayoral campaign.