TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) on Wednesday (April 8) was interviewed by BBC World News to share tactics Taiwan has employed to contain the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

As countries worldwide continue to be severely affected by the pandemic, Taiwan has been able to keep its confirmed cases to a relatively low level. Many governments, distinguished research universities, as well as scholars from the U.S., Japan, New Zealand, and the U.K. have all reached out to the Taiwanese government for advice.

On BBC's news program "Newsday," Chen started off by wishing British Prime Minister Boris Johnson a speedy recovery after the latter was moved to intensive care Tuesday (April 7) due to worsening COVID-19 symptoms. He added that hopefully Taiwan's experiences could provide examples for the world to better mitigate the outbreak.

Chen attributed Taiwan's quick coronavirus response to lessons learned from the 2003 SARS pandemic, which helped Taiwan realize the importance of establishing a cross-sector command that could centralize information gathering and decision-making. He stressed that Taiwan's Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) had done a good job of keeping information transparent so the public would not panic, reported CNA.

When asked about Taiwan's plan to assist the global community, Chen reaffirmed that the island nation refused to be a bystander. He said the government had donated millions of surgical masks and medical equipment to hard-hit countries and would continue to do so in the coming months.

The vice president pointed out that Taiwanese health experts have been working closely with their U.S. counterparts on developing more rapid diagnostic test kits as well as vaccines for the coronavirus. He also expressed desire for Taiwan to conduct research with the U.K., reported ETtoday.

As of Wednesday morning, the U.K. has confirmed 55,242 COVID-19 cases, including 6,159 deaths. On Tuesday, the European nation also recorded its highest daily number of coronavirus deaths at 854.



Chen Chien-jen shares Taiwan's experiences on BBC. (Presidential office photo)