TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Taiwanese team of scientists has discovered 25 antibodies from patients infected with Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) which could be used to develop rapid test kits and medication to treat or prevent the deadly virus.

Researchers from Chang Gung Memorial Hospital and other institutes have identified 25 strains of Monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) from three patients infected with COVID-19. These newly discovered antibodies can not only enable the development of a 30-minute screening kit for the disease, one of the antibodies has the potential of being able to inhibit the virus from entering the body, paving the way for medication to treat the illness.

After two and half months of hard work, a team of scientists from Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, Academia Sinica, the National Defense Medical Center, and Oxford University isolated 22 strains SARS-CoV-2 the virus which causes COVID-19, as well as fully sequencing its genome, reported CNA. These strains came from all over the world and the fruits of the team's labors will be used to create test reagents or antiviral medications to treat or a vaccine to prevent COVID-19.

CNA cited the research team's head, Huang Kuan-ying (黃冠穎), a resident physician at Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, as saying that B cells are a kind of white blood cell that the human body uses to make antibodies. The research team found 25 mAbs produced by the human immune system to fight against COVID-19 in the B cells of three patients with the disease, including 13 strains which hone in on the spike protein (S) of the coronavirus and 12 strains which attack virus' nucleocapsid protein (N).

Huang said that because the antibodies can identify the virus, they can be used in two ways: a test reagent and treatment. Thirteen of the 25 mAbs are able to combine with the spike protein on the surface of the virus, making them suitable for the development of a rapid screening kit, the results of which could be available in as fast as 30 minutes.

As for treatment, Huang said that a single antibody can be considered a "magic bullet" to treat some infectious diseases. The research team found that 13 antibodies can bind to the virus's spike protein and one strain can preemptively bind to the angiotensin converting enzyme-2 (ACE2) receptor on the human cell membrane, inhibiting the virus from entering the human body.

Huang explained that to enter the cell, the virus must combine with the ACE2 receptor. Huang said that the receptor is like a door.

"If the virus opens the door first, the body will be infected; if the antibody opens the door together with the virus antigen, the antibody wins and has the chance to inhibit the virus from entering the cell," said Huang.

ACE2 is the main doorway for coronaviruses as it is affixed to the membranes of lung, heart, kidney, artery, and intestine cells.

Shih Shin-ru (施信如), a professor at Chang Gung University's Research Center for Emerging Viral Infections, said that because of the antibody's ability to prevent the virus from entering human cells, it could potentially be used in a vaccine, if it is validated in human trials in the future, reported UDN. Shih said that because it is an antibody generated from a human patient, it would be safer for use than antibodies produced from animals.