AP PHOTOS: Wuhan a city in slumber before the lockdown's end

By  Associated Press
2020/04/08 09:36
In this Monday, April 6, 2020, photo, a woman wearing a mask against the coronavirus looks up near the full moon in Wuhan in central China's Hubei pro...

In this April 4, 2020, photo, residents wearing masks against the new coronavirus walk their dogs along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's ...

In this April 6, 2020, photo, a man wearing a mask against the new coronavirus passes by a board in the shape of a pagoda framing the Tortoise Mountai...

In this April 4, 2020, photo, a resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus walks past idling digging machineries along the Yangtze River in W...

In this April 5, 2020, photo, a resident lowers his mask briefly as he checks his mobile phone along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hub...

In this April 5, 2020, photo, a child wearing a mask against the new coronavirus takes a nap along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei...

In this April 5, 2020, photo, a resident is silhouetted by lights reflected from a ferry along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei pro...

In this April 4, 2020, photo, a resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus naps on a bench in Wuhan in central China's Hubei province. When t...

In this April 5, 2020, photo, a resident looks out from onboard a gunboat relic displayed along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central China's Hubei pr...

In this April 5, 2020, photo, residents wearing mask against the new coronavirus enjoy a quiet moment along the Yangtze River in Wuhan in central Chin...

In this April 4, 2020, photo, residents wearing masks against the new coronavirus are silhouetted amongst plants along the river bund in Wuhan in cent...

In this April 1, 2020, photo, a resident wearing a mask against the new coronavirus naps on a bench near the government propaganda with the slogan "Ch...

WUHAN, China (AP) — Wuhan was released from coronavirus lockdown on Wednesday, and it’s as if the Chinese city where the pandemic started late last year has awakened from a long slumber.

For more than two months, the once-bustling city of 11 million people was all but silent. Its borders were sealed, businesses closed and communities kept behind barriers.

During the 76-day lockdown, Wuhan’s residents seemed to live in a crepuscular world of neither night nor day, with time passing slowly, each day blurring into the next.

Now, residents of central China’s largest city are eager to reawaken and for life to flow back to its streets and factories.

It’s a cycle many places will experience as the coronavirus sweeps through.