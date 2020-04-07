Guy Wittich, representative of the Netherlands Trade and Investment Office in Taipei Guy Wittich, representative of the Netherlands Trade and Investment Office in Taipei (CNA photo)

The Netherlands Trade and Investment Office on Monday (April 8) thanked Taiwan for its pledged donation of surgical face masks, stating that "working together is the only way we'll get through" the challenges posed by the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic.

In an interview with CNA, Representative Guy Wittich said Taiwan's April 1 announcement that it would donate 10 million masks to international partners, including 5.6 million to EU member states, came as a surprise after he was unable to arrange an emergency shipment of masks requested by the Utrecht city government.

According to Wittich, he asked the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MOFA) whether they knew any mask suppliers and whether it would possible to waive the export ban, referring to the government's Jan. 23 move to reserve all face mask production for domestic use. "After some time, I gave up sending formal requests, so I was really surprised to know about the donation," he said.

According to Wittich , MOFA is currently coordinating with the Dutch Ministry of Health, and the masks will be shipped "very soon".

Relative to its population of 17 million, the Netherlands is suffering a widespread outbreak of the coronavirus, with 19,000 recorded cases and 1,867 deaths from the disease as of Tuesday (April 7). In addition to their ties in commerce and scientific research, the Netherlands and Taiwan have helped each other in times of need, Wittich said, citing Dutch assistance to Taiwan after the 2015 explosion at the Formosa Fun Coast amusement park in New Taipei City.

At that time, 50 burn victims from the disaster were treated with skin donations made by the Netherlands-based Euro Skin Bank, Wittich said. With the Netherlands now facing a large-scale outbreak, Wittich hoped Taiwan could return the favor to help his country address its medical supply shortages, and that the two sides could step up joint research on vaccines, medicines and medical equipment.

According to Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA), the Netherlands was the largest foreign direct investor in Taiwan for the period 1952-2019, with cumulative investments totaling US$35.4 billion (NT$1.07 trillion), accounting for around 20 percent of total foreign investment. In 2019, the Netherlands accounted for US$2.3 billion -- or 20.5 percent -- of foreign investment in Taiwan, ranking second behind the British Overseas Territories, according to the MOEA.