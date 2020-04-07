FILE - In this April 12, 1954, file photo, Sam Snead, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., tees off in an 18-hole Masters playoff at Augusta National Golf C... FILE - In this April 12, 1954, file photo, Sam Snead, White Sulphur Springs, W. Va., tees off in an 18-hole Masters playoff at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga. Snead and Ben Hogan, standing behind, second from left, tied the day before in the championship. In what was voted the sixth-best Masters, Snead won his third green jacket. (AP Photo/File)

The waxing moon sets in the morning next to the pink neon angels, modeled on the little angels on Raphael's Sistine Madonna, on the Dresden Zwinger in... The waxing moon sets in the morning next to the pink neon angels, modeled on the little angels on Raphael's Sistine Madonna, on the Dresden Zwinger in Dresden, Germany, Tuesday, April 7, 2020. (Robert Michael/dpa-Zentralbild/dpa via AP)

FILE - This undated file image posted on Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's Facebook account shows her with her family, including her son Gideon Joseph K... FILE - This undated file image posted on Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean's Facebook account shows her with her family, including her son Gideon Joseph Kennedy McKean, bottom right. Maryland authorities said Monday, April 6, 2020, they have recovered the body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean after she and her son went missing after a canoeing accident. Authorities say they will resume searching Tuesday for her son, 8-year-old Gideon McKean. (Facebook via AP, File)

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia. Australia's highest court on Tuesd... FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2019, file photo, Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia. Australia's highest court on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 has dismissed the convictions of the most senior Catholic found guilty of child sex abuse. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill, File)

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that are being talked about today:

1. WISCONSIN PRIMARY MOVING FORWARD The state is asking voters to ignore a stay-at-home order during the coronavirus pandemic to participate in a presidential primary election.

2. PELL HAS CONVICTION OVERTURNED The father of one of the two choirboys says he’s in “utter disbelief” after the cardinal is cleared of child sex crimes by Australia’s highest court.

3. BODY OF KATHLEEN KENNEDY TOWNSEND’S DAUGHTER RECOVERED The body of Maeve Kennedy Townsend McKean, 40, was found in about 25 feet of water following a canoeing accident in Maryland last week.

4. THERE’S SOMETHING SUPER ABOUT THESE MOONS There’s a string of supermoons this spring. So, if you miss the lunar show this week, catch the next one in May.

5. WHAT WAS THE 6TH GREATEST MASTERS In 1954, Sam Snead captures his third green jacket with an 18-hole playoff win over Ben Hogan, who was going for his fourth consecutive major, a panel of golf writers conclude.