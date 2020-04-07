  1. Home
  2. Food Safety & Health

Taiwan engineer inventor of N95 respirator masks

Material scientist Peter Tsai developed technology needed for N95 mask production

  147
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/07 17:57
Dr. Peter Tsai, invetor of N95 respirator masks. 

Dr. Peter Tsai, invetor of N95 respirator masks.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to claim new victims around the world, many medical workers have relied on the N95 respirators to lower the risks of getting infected.

Unbeknownst to them, the inventor of these masks is actually Taiwanese.

As a mechanical engineer and material scientist, Dr. Peter Tsai (蔡秉燚) is accredited for inventing the electrostatic charging technology needed to produce N95 masks, the highest quality medical masks known to health professionals. As a pioneer, Tsai holds 12 patents in the U.S. and has retired from the University of Tennessee in 2019 after teaching for 35 years, reported Storm Media.

According to ETtoday, the "N" in the N95 stands for "not resistant to oil" while the "95" implies the masks' ability to block at least 95 percent of 0.3 micron particles, virus, dust, pollen, and air pollution from factories and cars. Tsai's invention enables regular masks to filter out ten times more air particles, which is essential for frontline medical staff who are exposed to infected patients for a long duration.

Vice President of the University of Tennessee, Maha Krishnamurthy, once referred to Tsai as a perfect example for researchers to put their findings to practical use. Although the Taiwanese professor has kept a rather low profile and rarely discussed his inventions, many Taiwanese may have already come across his articles and recent health advice on how to disinfect used masks during the pandemic.
N95 mask
N95 respirator
inventors
Wuhan coronavirus
medical workers
COVID-19
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Central American Bank for Economic Integration to open regional office in Taipei
Central American Bank for Economic Integration to open regional office in Taipei
2020/04/07 10:12
US changes course on mask recommendation
US changes course on mask recommendation
2020/04/06 21:35
Food delivery company Deliveroo to cease operations in Taiwan
Food delivery company Deliveroo to cease operations in Taiwan
2020/04/06 20:40
Taiwanese woman 1st foreigner deported for violating S. Korea's quarantine rule
Taiwanese woman 1st foreigner deported for violating S. Korea's quarantine rule
2020/04/06 18:12
Facebook inaugurates COVID-19 Information Center website
Facebook inaugurates COVID-19 Information Center website
2020/04/06 18:02