TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) continues to claim new victims around the world, many medical workers have relied on the N95 respirators to lower the risks of getting infected.

Unbeknownst to them, the inventor of these masks is actually Taiwanese.

As a mechanical engineer and material scientist, Dr. Peter Tsai (蔡秉燚) is accredited for inventing the electrostatic charging technology needed to produce N95 masks, the highest quality medical masks known to health professionals. As a pioneer, Tsai holds 12 patents in the U.S. and has retired from the University of Tennessee in 2019 after teaching for 35 years, reported Storm Media.

According to ETtoday, the "N" in the N95 stands for "not resistant to oil" while the "95" implies the masks' ability to block at least 95 percent of 0.3 micron particles, virus, dust, pollen, and air pollution from factories and cars. Tsai's invention enables regular masks to filter out ten times more air particles, which is essential for frontline medical staff who are exposed to infected patients for a long duration.

Vice President of the University of Tennessee, Maha Krishnamurthy, once referred to Tsai as a perfect example for researchers to put their findings to practical use. Although the Taiwanese professor has kept a rather low profile and rarely discussed his inventions, many Taiwanese may have already come across his articles and recent health advice on how to disinfect used masks during the pandemic.