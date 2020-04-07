Since China’s Wuhan coronavirus outbreak began, more than 1 million people have been confirmed as patients, while the number of dead has been climbing, with the death rate in some places approaching 10 percent. Countries all over the world have instituted lockdowns, almost as if returning to the Middle Ages. Over the past 600 years, man has achieved unprecedented progress, even determining the origin of the cosmos, but for the area of the “small cosmos,” his own body, man has been unable to find the answers. When “Disease X” arrives, people have been unable to cope. This pandemic tells humans one thing, that medical development until now has been unable to counter a micro-organism, and can only use the medieval tactic of forced quarantine.

The whole world must admit that medical development has serious shortcomings, no matter whether in the domains of technology, knowledge or quality, there have been problems of integration and reaction. In the world of technology, there were clear warnings of a global pandemic in 2019, but it still happened, even though the coronavirus was present in the 10 major warnings from the World Health Organization. As a result, there was no antidote, and a vaccine will still need more than one year before seeing the light. Despite this fact, the medical profession can console itself that we are in a better position than during the plague 600 years ago, because we know the virus’s RNA sequencing. But even then, there has been no way of immediately countering the virus, so lockdowns have been the only way.

The most serious situation is that global economic losses cannot be compared with 600 years ago and are even worse than during the Spanish flu outbreak of 1918. From the Second World War until now, we have already lived through 75 years of scientific progress, and there have been immense developments in military, political, economic, social and cultural affairs. However, in medicine, there still have been some limits, so having gone through this pandemic, in the future each country will have to invest in healthcare, no matter whether in bioscience, health education or the healthcare system, all will need an overhaul to a completely new model. Putting it simply, the era of globalization cannot accept a complete shutdown of flights, or the residents of a city being told they cannot leave their home. Industry has almost completely stopped working, and the service sector has no customers coming. However, considering the basis of today’s healthcare technology, is there really such a level of desperation? Or is it just a matter of insufficient investment which has delayed the ability to respond to the virus? The answer is likely to be the latter. If the advanced countries of the whole world form an international team to prepare “global medicine,” and if only they find the right people, this problem could be solved within a short time, no matter whether they search for an antidote or a vaccine.

However, professional medical internal problems, especially education, would need even more decisive policies before they could show results. As to Taiwan’s situation, there is an extreme shortage of medical personnel and resources at present. If Taiwan has prepared early for this fight against the coronavirus, it is because in responding to a major epidemic, the capacity of Taiwan’s hospital system is not enough. If the number of confirmed coronavirus cases exceeds 1,000, and the daily number of new cases reaches 100, Taiwan’s hospital system might find it hard to respond adequately. Even though the United States has a capacity much larger than Taiwan’s, once the number of confirmed cases reaches 10,000, it will face the same problem. How many medical personnel are needed? This is an issue that was never discussed in the past, but which now has to be faced squarely, including how the education system can train more healthcare staff, but the whole world including Taiwan has no answer to this question.

An even more serious problem is that large hospitals are becoming infection centers, they are places where the virus is transmitted, so some hospitals have been calling on patients to show up less frequently. This forms a major challenge to the hospital visiting habits of the average Taiwanese citizen. In fact, running to the hospital for every small disease is wrong, but in Taiwan this way has been common for a long time. Now that a virus has broken loose, it reveals the problems within the system. How can Taiwan return to the formula of a family doctor and a neighborhood clinic in the future? I don’t know whether the government’s plan to spend billions on the fight against the virus has considered this issue.

The whole world is facing a new kind of revolution, a new digital development era with new medicine reform at its core. Without “global medicine,” there is no “global economy,” today this is the most profound feeling of the 7 billion people on this planet. Each person is asking, when can this pandemic end? Today’s medical world has no way of answering this question. Speaking honestly, this is the most painful lesson of years of insufficient basic medical investment under the “Politics of Scarcity.”

