Photo of the Day: Xenophopia made in China

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As communist China tries to shift blame from itself to foreign countries for the ongoing Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) is fanning the flames of xenophobia.

As coronavirus cases were rapidly rising in China, the government on Feb. 19 changed its counting scheme to greatly reduce the number of reported cases by excluding asymptomatic patients. By cutting down on testing, releasing patients early, and underreporting cases, the government then began phasing out its disclosure of new domestic cases, with the process completed on March 18, when it declared zero new cases.

Believing China's claims of having conquered the disease in record time, Chinese and foreigners alike fled to what they perceived to be a safe haven as the virus raced across the globe. Many of the new arrivals were found to be infected and soon China began reporting a spike in new imported cases.

Despite the fact that 90 percent of the new imported cases were Chinese citizens, Beijing fixated on foreigners as the scapegoat. Although earlier in the crisis China had compared Israel's banning of Chinese travelers to the Holocaust, Beijing on March 28 announced a ban on all foreigners, even those with valid visas and residence permits.

Even before the ban went into effect, reports of discriminatory treatment of foreigners on China began to skyrocket. Many foreigners complained of being forced to pay exorbitant fees to live in squalid quarantine facilities.

Many foreigners also showed videos of being turned away from malls, markets, exhibitions, restaurants, bars, and grocery stores. In many cases, signs have started to surface in cities such as Beijing refusing entry to "non-Chinese customers."

In addition, back on Feb. 19, China expelled three Wall Street Journal reporters allegedly for a column which labeled the authoritarian regime as the "real sick man of Asia." On March 16, Beijing announced that it was expelling even more foreign journalists from The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and The Washington Post.

On April 2, a cartoon appeared on the WeChat blog Koi Youth (锦鲤青年) showing Chinese sanitation workers shorting "foreign trash" based on the offenses they allegedly committed. In the top frame, a Caucasian, blond-haired foreigner who refused to wear a surgical face mask is tossed into the"wet trash" bin.



"Came to China to take refuge, but did not wear a mask on the street and insulted epidemic prevention staff." (WeChat, Koi Youth screenshot)

In the second frame, a basketball player of African descent has been caught ordering food delivery late at night while staying in a quarantine hotel. In this case, the trashmen toss the man into the "recyclable trash" bin, but he is retained to be "educated" to serve on the country's basketball team.

Seven more frames follow alternating between the stereotypical "white" and "black" characters. Alleged foreign vices cited for punishment included breaking quarantine rules, illegally entering China, scamming Chinese women for sex and money, posting anti-China videos online, spreading the coronavirus to Chinese health workers, and cutting in line.

The last being the most ironic, as Chinese citizens are notorious worldwide for cutting in line. Many of the cartoons allude to recent viral videos and Chinese state-run news articles which depict foreigners as disrespecting Chinese or violating various epidemic prevention regulations.



Foreigner portrayed as barking like a dog in trash bin. (WeChat, Koi Youth screenshot)



Another foreigner tossed into recycling bin. (WeChat, Koi Youth screenshot)