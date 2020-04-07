TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) in Taiwan announced Tuesday (April 7) a host of strategies to bolster the country’s medical preparedness in its response to the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Taiwan is aiming to expand its testing capacity to 3,800 tests a day, to be conducted at 34 designated laboratories and institutions located across the island nation. Tighter community disease control will also be implemented, which involves broader testing for high-risk groups including medics, aviation industry workers, and residents traveling to crowded tourist hotspots.

A total of 52 hospitals have been designated as facilities used to treat suspected COVID-19 cases with severe symptoms.

Meanwhile, hospitals nation wide will embark on a massive remodeling campaign to increase the number of individual and special care wards, which ensures that coronavirus patients are treated separately from people with other illnesses.

As of April 3, Taiwan had registered 970 negative pressure isolation rooms, which are designed to contain airborne contaminants, with only 417 units available. Around 1,300 out of 9,932 ventilators had not been used.

The national government will continue to allocate its resources for quarantine needs. A total of 13 quarantine centers boasting 1,553 rooms have already been requisitioned from dormitories, training centers, and military bases.

Taiwan has recorded 376 confirmed cases as of Tuesday (April 7), including five deaths. Worldwide cases have topped 1.3 million, with the U.S. accounting for the majority of them, totaling more than 366,000 cases.