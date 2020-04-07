TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City Government is providing live images of eight popular tourists spots across the city using existing surveillance systems to help people wishing to avoid crowds make travel decisions amidst the Wuhan coronavirus outbreak, CNA reported on Tuesday (April 7).

Taoyuan Department of Tourism Director Yang Sheng-ping (楊勝評) said that the city government has stepped up enforcement of virus prevention measures at all tourist spots across the city since April 1, including providing live images of eight popular tourist attractions via the surveillance systems.

Live images of these tourist sites can be accessed through the live cam channel on the Taoyuan Travel website. Attractions include: Lala Mountain (拉拉山), Shihmen Reservoir (石門水庫), Daxi Bridge (大溪橋), Daxi Old Street (大溪老街), Xiao Wulai Skywalk (小烏來天空步道), Xiao Wulai Panoramic Lookout (小烏來寰宇平台), Jiaoban Mountain (角板山), and Hutou Mountain (虎頭山).