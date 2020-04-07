TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — As Taiwan continues its long war to defeat the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced only three new cases of the disease on Tuesday (April 7), a significant drop from the 10 seen on Monday.

During his daily press conference on Tuesday afternoon, Health Minister and CECC head Chen Shih-chung (陳時中) confirmed three new cases of coronavirus, all of which were imported. The three new cases included one male and two females, all in their 20s.

The date of arrival in Taiwan ranged between March 27 and March 30 and the date of onset of symptoms ranged between March 30 and April 4. Their purposes for their overseas visits were listed as attending school and visiting relatives.

Two of the cases had been undergoing home quarantine for having visited high-risk areas, while the third was observing home isolation for having been exposed to confirmed patients.

The 374th case was a male in his 20s who had been studying in the UK. Upon returning to Taiwan on March 29, he began undergoing home quarantine.

On April 4, the man began to develop suspicious symptoms such as diarrhea, cough, runny nose, and deteriorating sense of smell. On April 5, he contacted local CDC authorities to arrange for medical treatment and was diagnosed with the disease on April 7.

Case No. 375 was a woman in her 20s who visited relatives in France from Feb. 25 to March 27. During this trip, the woman visited the UK, the Netherlands, and Belgium

Upon returning to Taiwan on March 27, she began her home quarantine. Between March 30 and April 2, she began to develop symptoms such as nasal congestion, sore throat, loss of the sense of smell, wheezing, fever, and diarrhea.

After contacting CDC authorities on April 3, she was received medical treatment and was examined. She tested positive for the virus on April 7.

The 376th case was a woman who had been attending school in the U.S. from August of 2019 to March of this year. On March 30, she was on the same flight to Taiwan as the 370th and 371st cases.

As she had been exposed to two confirmed patients, she underwent home isolation. Between April 2 and 5, the woman began to develop a cough, nasal congestion, runny nose, and nausea, before being confirmed with the illness on April 7.

After thousands of Taiwanese tourists were spotted swarming in the southern resort town of Kenting over the Qingming Festival holiday, Taiwanese doctors warned of a spike in new cases. Many Taiwanese became worried that the number of new cases will begin to rise again this week, but the latest numbers are a promising sign.

However, given that many infected patients can be asymptomatic and the incubation period of the virus, a new spike from the holiday crowds could still be possible in the coming two weeks.