TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Presidential Office has arranged off-site workplaces as part of its precautions against the coronavirus (COVID-19), which has infected 376 people across the island nation as of Tuesday (April 7).

Even though the Tsai administration has prided itself on successfully mitigating the spread of the virus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan and later spread to the rest of the world, on the island, government agencies continue to step up measures to prevent widespread infections that could disrupt normal operations. More than 1.3 million of the world’s population have been infected as of Tuesday, including prominent figures and celebrities such as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and American actor Tom Hanks.

The Presidential Office has arranged off-site workplaces and will consider using them depending on developments of the virus pandemic, said Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵). Staffers will also work within groups to limit the scale of potential clusters, he said.

The president had an online meeting on Tuesday morning, which replaced the one normally conducted face to face, according to Chang. Staff are required to wear a face mask indoors and maintain social distancing as advised by the central command center, he added.

Earlier in March, Secretary General to the Presidential Chen Chu (陳菊) announced that some precautions against the virus were put in place. For example, staff and guests would have their temperatures taken and hands disinfected before entering the Presidential Office building.

Other government agencies have also been experimenting with working from home or working with flexible hours. In addition, the legislature last month tested the feasibility of online legislative sessions.