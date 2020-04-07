TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — News broke on Monday (April 6) that millions of antibody tests for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) have been found to be faulty, in yet another example of communist China hawking substandard test kits and personal protective equipment (PPE) to Western countries.

As China seeks to position itself as the savior of the world during a pandemic of its own making, another report has surfaced of a country dealing with defective Chinese products. The Times on Monday cited Professor John Newton, director of Health Improvement at Public Health England, as saying that millions of antibody tests ordered by the UK from China are "not good enough to use."

Newton said that the purpose of the antibody tests was to verify if persons who had previously been infected with a mild case of the disease had developed an immunity. The faster officials can identify people with immunity, the quicker they can be put them back to work and school and help revive the paralyzed economy and society.

However, British officials have found that none of the Chinese-made tests had met their requirements. The flawed tests can only detect antibodies in those who had suffered a severe bout with the virus.

Newton told the newspaper that the Chinese tests only detect antibodies in cases of patients who had a "very large viral load." Yet, the British officials need the tests to be able to detect antibodies in persons who come from a wide spectrum of exposure to the disease, Newton said that the Chinese tests "are not good enough to be worth rolling out in very large scale."

He said that the UK will no longer be purchasing these antibody tests from China as a result of the poor outcomes. The UK's National Health Service (NHS) is suffering a shortage in manpower as many fall ill from the virus or are under quarantine for suspected symptoms, such an antibody test is critical to enable more health care workers to quickly get back to battling the disease.

The latest faulty tests follow a pattern of substandard products being sold or "donated" to Western China such as defective test kits sold to the Czech Republic, Spain, and the Philippines and substandard surgical masks exported to the Netherlands. Video footage has even surfaced of a Chinese worker rubbing his shoes on surgical masks for export.