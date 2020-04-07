An adult and a child carry bags in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. An adult and a child carry bags in the Chinatown neighborhood of Los Angeles. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Medical experts in Taiwan are calling for expanded Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) testing on children living with suspected cases even when they have not exhibited any symptoms.

Taiwan has tallied 373 confirmed coronavirus cases as of Monday (April 6), including five children under 12. Among them, one was asymptomatic while the other four all developed a fever.

Based on clinical data, the younger cases in Taiwan appeared to show milder symptoms than adults, with lower infection risks, said Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), a prominent figure of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC). Experts cautioned, however, that kids whose family members were quarantined should also be tested despite not showing symptoms, wrote UDN.

According to Wang Jen-hsien (王任賢), an infectious disease specialist at the China Medical University Hospital (CMUH), adults were more susceptible to more severe symptoms because their immune systems could go into overdrive. Kids with underdeveloped immune systems usually experienced milder symptoms compared to adults, due to a less excessive immune response to the virus.

Nevertheless, children who have been infected are equally likely to spread the disease through respiratory droplets and contact before they fall ill. To reduce potential transmission risk, doctors including Wang and pediatric infectious diseases specialist Huang Yhu-chering (黃玉成) at Linkou Chang Gung Memorial Hospital, have made a case for expanded testing to cover all kids living with those quarantined for better disease control, reported UDN.