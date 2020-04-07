  1. Home
  2. Society

No plan to cancel Labor Day weekend yet: Taiwan Premier

Premier recommends citizens stay home during the three day weekend in May

  531
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2020/04/07 12:20
Premier Su Tseng-chang interviewed by media. 

Premier Su Tseng-chang interviewed by media.  (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday (April 7) said the government currently had no plan to cancel the upcoming three-day Labor Day weekend, but this may change depending on the development of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Taiwan.

Concerns were raised Monday (April 6) after thousands of Taiwanese reportedly swarmed tourist attractions across the island nation during the Tomb Sweeping holiday weekend. Many medical and health experts have urged the government to revoke the long weekend in May to minimize risk of community transmission.

During a press interview at the Legislative Yuan, Su confessed that the government hoped to proceed the holiday as scheduled. However, Taiwanese should take advantage of the three-day break to relax at home instead of travelling to crowded places, he added.

Su emphasized that Taiwan's success in pandemic prevention largely relied on every citizen's self-discipline and willingness to comply with government policies. He hoped the people of Taiwan could comprehend the gravity of the situation and look out for one another during the battle against the coronavirus, reported UDN.

Regarding complaints about the inadequate distribution of surgical masks, the premier pointed out that nine masks every 14 days should be enough to prevent the virus for non-medical workers if used properly. He also reminded individuals to wash their hands and not discard masks that had only been worn for a short period of time, as any medical protective items were deemed valuable during the pandemic, reported Now News.
Labor Day
Su Tseng-chang
Wuhan coronavirus
COVID-19
pandemic
Tomb Sweeping Day
face mask
Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

US changes course on mask recommendation
US changes course on mask recommendation
2020/04/06 21:35
Food delivery company Deliveroo to cease operations in Taiwan
Food delivery company Deliveroo to cease operations in Taiwan
2020/04/06 20:40
Taiwanese woman 1st foreigner deported for violating S. Korea's quarantine rule
Taiwanese woman 1st foreigner deported for violating S. Korea's quarantine rule
2020/04/06 18:12
Facebook inaugurates COVID-19 Information Center website
Facebook inaugurates COVID-19 Information Center website
2020/04/06 18:02
Taiwan lawmakers call for punishment of quarantine evaders and accomplices
Taiwan lawmakers call for punishment of quarantine evaders and accomplices
2020/04/06 17:41