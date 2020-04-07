TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Premier Su Tseng-chang (蘇貞昌) on Tuesday (April 7) said the government currently had no plan to cancel the upcoming three-day Labor Day weekend, but this may change depending on the development of the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic in Taiwan.

Concerns were raised Monday (April 6) after thousands of Taiwanese reportedly swarmed tourist attractions across the island nation during the Tomb Sweeping holiday weekend. Many medical and health experts have urged the government to revoke the long weekend in May to minimize risk of community transmission.

During a press interview at the Legislative Yuan, Su confessed that the government hoped to proceed the holiday as scheduled. However, Taiwanese should take advantage of the three-day break to relax at home instead of travelling to crowded places, he added.

Su emphasized that Taiwan's success in pandemic prevention largely relied on every citizen's self-discipline and willingness to comply with government policies. He hoped the people of Taiwan could comprehend the gravity of the situation and look out for one another during the battle against the coronavirus, reported UDN.

Regarding complaints about the inadequate distribution of surgical masks, the premier pointed out that nine masks every 14 days should be enough to prevent the virus for non-medical workers if used properly. He also reminded individuals to wash their hands and not discard masks that had only been worn for a short period of time, as any medical protective items were deemed valuable during the pandemic, reported Now News.