TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Monday (April 6) received foreign guests online for the first time since the global pandemic and discussed with them the nation's efforts in containing the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

Tsai, along with Minister without Portfolio Audrey Tang (唐鳳), participated in a video conference with 19 American students from the graduating class of Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute, who are spending a semester in Taiwan. The Minerva Schools is known to conduct all lessons through the online platform "Forum" instead of traditional classrooms, and its students can opt to spend their college years in six different cities, including Taipei.

Tsai greeted the students in English and expressed how honored Taipei was to be one of the students' destinations. She said that while the pandemic may be overwhelming other countries, Taiwan remains "relatively safe" as a result of all the hard work and contributions made by the island's frontline medical staff.

The president highlighted Taiwan's affordable health care system and underlined the nation's young, passionate generation involved in civil affairs and public discussion. She exclaimed that the Taiwanese, despite having different political viewpoints, are compassionate and united.

Tsai also promised that Taiwan would continue to provide assistance to the international community despite political pressure from the Chinese government. She mentioned that in the last week, Taiwan had donated surgical masks and medical equipment to multiple countries suffering from the coronavirus pandemic.

President Tsai encouraged the students to remain optimistic in this ever changing world, and have the courage to face different challenges. She reminded them that every failure would eventually become a stepping stone to one's success, so the students should not be disheartened when things unexpectedly go wrong, reported CNA.



President Tsai Ing-wen greets students from Minerva Schools at Keck Graduate Institute. (Presidential Office photo)