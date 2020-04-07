Residents wearing protective gear wait near a toll booth where some are entering the city of Wuhan. Residents wearing protective gear wait near a toll booth where some are entering the city of Wuhan. (AP photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A leading Taiwanese epidemiologist corroborated the theory that patients with the Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) may be most infectious even before they develop any symptoms.

A study published by the journal Nature indicated that the coronavirus could be most virulent prior to the onset of symptoms and less infectious as the virus progressed. Though the research only covers nine cases, it provides some insight as to why the coronavirus spread worldwide like wildfire.

According to the study, viral concentrations peaked around day 5 for seven patients, and were over 1,000 times higher than levels observed in SARS patients. Also caused by a type of coronavirus, SARS appeared to act differently from COVID-19, as viral shedding in SARS patients peaked about seven to 10 days after they fell ill, the study found.

The findings were found to match Taiwan’s clinical data on coronavirus patients, said NTU Vice President Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳), who currently serves as the convener of the Central Epidemic Command Center’s (CECC) advisory specialist panel, wrote Storm Media.

Chang reckoned that some cases reported in Taiwan were found to carry high traces of the coronavirus at the onset of symptoms, with viral concentrations starting to drop after a week. This suggests that even asymptomatic patients can be extremely infectious, he added.

Nevertheless, Chang stressed that those who have close contact with asymptomatic patients are more likely to be exposed, since hidden carriers have smaller chances of shedding the virus through their respiratory droplets. He reiterated that people should observe social distancing rules by keeping a distance from others at 1 to 1.5 meters for their’s own protection.