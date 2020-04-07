TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A couple who had been living under quarantine after visiting Japan were found dead from an apparent suicide late last week, but the coroner found they tested negative for Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19).

A man surnamed Wu (吳) and a woman surnamed Chu (邱) were found dead in the rental apartment they had been undergoing their quarantine in on April 3. The Taoyuan District Prosecutor's Office on Monday (April 6) said investigators believed the couple had succumb to carbon monoxide poisoning, reported CNA.

According to a press release issued by the office, investigators collected nasal swabs from the deceased and sent them for a rapid coronavirus test. On Monday, the autopsy report was issued and the tests for the virus came back negative.

The office stated that prosecutors and a forensic pathologist went to the Taoyuan morgue at 2 p.m. on Monday to complete the autopsy. The investigation revealed that the two died due to suffocation and poisoning caused by the burning of charcoal in a tightly sealed room.

Prosecutors did not find any signs of homicide or any person liable for their deaths. The bodies of the two persons have since been handed over to their families for burial.

The Taoyuan City Police Bureau stated that the two persons were renting an apartment in a building in Taoyuan City. After the two began their quarantine after returning from Japan on March 31, authorities had been unable to contact them.

Taoyuan City government personnel, accompanied by police, found a locksmith to open the door. When they entered the apartment, they discovered that the couple's cell phones had been placed in the living room, while their bodies were found in a bedroom, but signs of foul play were evident at the scene.

Neighbors said that the couple had lived in the apartment for more than two years and paid the rent regularly, reported Liberty Times. The quarantine for the two was set to end on April 15.

Those considering suicide should immediately call the Taiwan Suicide Prevention Center at any time, at 0800-788995, or Taiwan Lifeline International at 1995. Foreign residents can call the Community Services Center's emergency hotline at 0932-594-578 24 hours a day.