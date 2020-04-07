News of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson being admitted to an intensive care unit drew messages of support from leaders across the world Monday.

The UK leader’s symptoms worsened a day after he was admitted to hospital for persistent COVID-19 symptoms.

Johnson is the first major world leader to test positive for the coronavirus.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel shared a photo of the two, wishing Johnson "much strength and a speedy recovery and hopes that he can leave hospital soon."

EU officials send their support

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European Council President Charles Michel and the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier, all wished Johnson well via Twitter.

"My thoughts are with Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his family this evening. I wish him a speedy and full recovery," von der Leyen wrote.

Barnier, who is also recovering from a positive coronavirus test result wished the UK prime minister "a speedy recovery."

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte also tweeted his support in English. "The Italian people is with the UK in these difficult times. We are one for each other. Get well soon Boris Johnson!"

French President Emmanuel Macron expressed his "full support to Boris Johnson, his family and the British people at this difficult time," after the UK prime minister was admitted into intensive care for coronavirus.

"I hope he will rapidly overcome this ordeal," he tweeted.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said that "on behalf of the Dutch cabinet, I wish Boris Johnson, his family and the British people lots of strength during this difficult time."

"I hope to be able to speak to him soon in good health," Rutte tweeted.

Trump pledges help

US President Donald Trump said he was saddened to hear about British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's condition, as he battles COVID-19.

"Americans are all praying for his recovery," Trump told a White House press briefing. "He's been a really good friend. He's been really something very special, strong, resolute, doesn't quit, doesn't give up."

Trump also said he asked two "leading companies" to contact officials in London about therapeutics that could be of help with Johnson's treatment, adding that his team had "contacted all of Boris's doctors and we'll see what's going to take place but they are ready to go."

"When you get brought into intensive care, that gets very, very serious with this particular disease." Trump said.

Friends around the world

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, whose wife Sophie tested positive for coronavirus last month, sent his wishes to Johnson in a Twitter message.

"Sending my best wishes to Prime Minister @BorisJohnson for a full and speedy recovery. My thoughts are with you and your family right now. Hope to see you back at Number 10 soon."

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted his support.

“Hang in there, Prime Minister @BorisJohnson! Hope to see you out of hospital and in perfect health very soon."

The Director General of the World Health Organization said he was "thinking of my friend Boris Johnson tonight, and sending my and WHO's heartfelt good wishes as he battles the coronavirus."

"I know the NHS and its dedicated health workers will be looking after you," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus tweeted.

