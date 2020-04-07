ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan guard David DeJulius intends to enter the transfer portal.

The school announced the sophomore's plans Monday. He averaged 7.0 points and 20.9 minutes this past season.

Michigan was already set to lose senior point guard Zavier Simpson, and now the backcourt may take another hit if DeJulius leaves. DeJulius scored a career-high 20 points at Maryland on March 8, the final game the Wolverines played before the season was halted because of the coronavirus.

DeJulius played 25 games in 2018-19 as a freshman.

