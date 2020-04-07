  1. Home
By  Associated Press
2020/04/07 03:19

New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
May 117.90 Up 1.40
May 114.85 117.80 112.40 116.65 Up 1.75
Jul 118.95 Up 1.35
Jul 116.00 118.45 114.05 117.90 Up 1.40
Sep 117.60 119.50 115.20 118.95 Up 1.35
Dec 118.55 120.70 116.40 120.20 Up 1.40
Mar 119.80 121.90 117.55 121.45 Up 1.55
May 120.50 122.40 118.35 122.35 Up 1.70
Jul 120.30 123.20 119.15 123.20 Up 1.80
Sep 120.90 124.10 120.30 124.10 Up 1.75
Dec 121.95 125.55 121.90 125.55 Up 1.65
Mar 126.80 126.85 126.80 126.85 Up 1.45
May 127.40 Up 1.45
Jul 128.00 Up 1.45
Sep 128.40 Up 1.45
Dec 129.10 Up 1.45
Mar 130.70 Up 1.45