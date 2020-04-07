New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Monday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|May
|117.90
|Up
|1.40
|May
|114.85
|117.80
|112.40
|116.65
|Up
|1.75
|Jul
|118.95
|Up
|1.35
|Jul
|116.00
|118.45
|114.05
|117.90
|Up
|1.40
|Sep
|117.60
|119.50
|115.20
|118.95
|Up
|1.35
|Dec
|118.55
|120.70
|116.40
|120.20
|Up
|1.40
|Mar
|119.80
|121.90
|117.55
|121.45
|Up
|1.55
|May
|120.50
|122.40
|118.35
|122.35
|Up
|1.70
|Jul
|120.30
|123.20
|119.15
|123.20
|Up
|1.80
|Sep
|120.90
|124.10
|120.30
|124.10
|Up
|1.75
|Dec
|121.95
|125.55
|121.90
|125.55
|Up
|1.65
|Mar
|126.80
|126.85
|126.80
|126.85
|Up
|1.45
|May
|127.40
|Up
|1.45
|Jul
|128.00
|Up
|1.45
|Sep
|128.40
|Up
|1.45
|Dec
|129.10
|Up
|1.45
|Mar
|130.70
|Up
|1.45